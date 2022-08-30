Dignari Wins USCIS ICAM Enterprise Services Program Task Order

Dignari, LLC, a Small Business Administration Woman-Owned Small Business and member of the Government Technology and Services Coalition, announced yesterday that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to support and provide the department with Identity, Credential, and Access Management – Enterprise Services (ICAM-ES). The ICAM-ES program task order has an estimated value of $29M over the two-year period of performance.

“Over the past several years, USCIS has established a robust ICAM environment with a clear vision for advancing zero trust principles within DHS,” said Gena Alexa, Dignari Founder and CEO. “As a company founded by subject matter experts in delivering mission-critical security programs, we appreciate USCIS’s trust in our team and look forward to building upon past successes while advancing USCIS ICAM capabilities to meet their future goals.”

The USCIS ICAM-ES program is responsible for integrating all USCIS applications through a common identity and access management vision that promotes interoperability and reuse. The program has successfully brought ICAM into a proven development culture by structuring agile deployment strategies, organizing teams to support “cradle-to-grave” development and deployment, and will continue to define, plan, promote, and coordinate the enterprise implementation of the USCIS ICAM environment in accordance with industry best practices.

Task order objectives and task areas for the ICAM-ES program include agile development and program management, technological authentication and authorization, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) management and modernization, privileged identity and access management, 24x7x365 support, and Enterprise Physical Access Control System enhancement.

