DISA Awards 4th Estate Cisco Software Enterprise Agreement to Iron Bow Technologies LLC

The Defense Information Systems Agency’s Joint Enterprise License Agreements Program Management Office awarded the 4th Estate Cisco Software Enterprise Agreement to Iron Bow Technologies LLC for a period of performance from June 21, 2022, to June 20, 2027, with a $743 million ceiling.

This agreement consists of three areas of support. The first is the Global Enterprise Modernization Software and Support package which includes Cisco Smart Net Total Care and Software Support Services, Service Provider Network Architecture, limited engineering services, and Cisco software subscription products such as Digital Network Architecture, Advantage for Route, Switch, and Wireless.

The second area of support is software subscriptions that support an email defense capability, voice and conference, security, and data center bundles along with additional software subscriptions in support of modernizing the infrastructure.

