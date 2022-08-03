DISA Encourages Open Dialogue with Small-Business Partners

The Defense Information Systems Agency is seeking feedback from its small business partners to learn the good, bad and ugly of their experiences during the solicitation and proposal process.

The Office of Small Business Programs piloted the first in a series of listening sessions in April 2022 to promote an open discussion of how DISA’s processes affect small business decision making and the quality of their proposal submissions. More than 10 small business representatives presented solutions and recommendations to senior leaders and representatives from Office of Small Business Programs, Procurement Services Directorate, and other DISA stakeholders.

“The idea for the listening session came about after we learned that multiple small businesses were hesitant to share unflattering feedback with DISA because they feared reprisal or being labeled a whiner,” said Carlen Capenos, Office of Small Business Programs director. “We wanted to create an open, positive dialogue and strengthen the relationships between DISA and our small business partners.”

DISA has two goals for the listening session series:

Learn how the agency’s actions affect small business decision making and the quality of their proposal submissions. Allow small businesses to present solutions and recommendations.

