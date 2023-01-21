DISA Grants One-Year Provisional Authorization to Oracle Aconex Cloud-Based Software as a Service for IT Defense

The Defense Information Systems Agency granted a one-year Department of Defense provisional authorization at impact level 4 for the Oracle Aconex for Defense Offering. The Oracle software is a government-cloud-based software as a service hosted in Amazon Web Service GovCloud.

The Oracle Aconex for Defense is a suite of process and information management solutions, which provides a common platform to manage processes, correspondence, models, and documents across the lifecycle of engineering and construction projects. The Oracle offering is categorized as a moderate confidentiality, moderate integrity, and a customer-defined availability system. The solutions operate in the cloud, which means information can be stored, shared, tracked, searched, and archived online from any location at any time.

Authorization expires Jan. 15, 2024.

About provisional authorizations

Department of Defense provisional authorizations help U.S. warfighters and DISA mission partners access mission-essential service offerings. They are granted by the DOD through DISA to validate the assessment work completed by a third-party organization, evaluating the service provider. A provisional authorization is not an authorization to operate a system on the DOD Information Network.

Provisional authorization does not constitute endorsement by DISA or DOD of the suitability of the cloud service offering for any particular mission requirement.

