DISA to Hold Annual Forecast to Industry Event on Nov. 7

The Defense Information Systems Agency’s annual Forecast to Industry event will be held at the Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel in Towson, Maryland from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. EST, Nov. 7.

The no-cost event will provide DISA’s industry partners with in-depth information about DISA’s acquisition and procurement plans.

Members of DISA’s senior leadership will present briefings to address tactical acquisition issues, requirements, and planned procurements for the 2023/2024 fiscal years. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions and speak with senior leaders, program managers, and acquisition representatives.

In-Person and Virtual Attendance Information

The venue will accommodate 800 attendees and attire for the event is business for civilians and service dress for military personnel. On-site attendance is limited to two representatives per company.

In addition to on-site attendance, industry partners can watch the day’s proceedings via livestream. Attendees interested in the livestream are also required to register. A link to the livestream will be e-mailed to registrants prior to the event.

