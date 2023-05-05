DLA Conference Highlights Supply Chain Resiliency, Modernization

The Defense Logistics Agency ensures the readiness and lethality of the nation’s armed forces in a complex environment that is constantly changing. Meeting these challenges requires agility, a commitment to modernization and working with industry partners, said the agency’s director.

“First and foremost, DLA is the nation’s combat logistics support agency, which means we’re very much in the mix when it comes to our nation’s integrated deterrence strategy,” said Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition held May 3-4 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.

The conference focused on building resilient supply chains, revitalizing domestic manufacturing and fostering growth.

