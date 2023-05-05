47.7 F
DLA Conference Highlights Supply Chain Resiliency, Modernization

By Homeland Security Today
Defense Logistics Agency Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic addresses industry partners May 3 at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Lynch)

The Defense Logistics Agency ensures the readiness and lethality of the nation’s armed forces in a complex environment that is constantly changing. Meeting these challenges requires agility, a commitment to modernization and working with industry partners, said the agency’s director.

“First and foremost, DLA is the nation’s combat logistics support agency, which means we’re very much in the mix when it comes to our nation’s integrated deterrence strategy,” said Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic at the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition held May 3-4 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.

The conference focused on building resilient supply chains, revitalizing domestic manufacturing and fostering growth.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

