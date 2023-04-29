52.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 28, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

DLA Encourages Open Communication with Industry Partners During Meeting

DLA’s efforts to communicate with industry and understand their feedback could be why the agency lost fewer small businesses.

By Homeland Security Today
Defense Logistics Agency Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic speaks to the attendees at the agency’s Industry Association Meeting, held April 25, 2023, at the McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The agency provided an update on its demand forecast and most recent supplier survey during the meeting, and there were discussions between the agency and the industry associations that attended. (Photo by Christopher Lynch)

Effective communication and working together to resolve issues were some of the topics discussed during the Defense Logistics Agency’s Industry Association Meeting at the McNamara Headquarters Complex April 25.

DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic stressed that the agency is dedicated to maintaining its industry relationships and keeping the lines of communication open.

“I hope you always take away how receptive we are to hearing concerns across your organizations, your associations, your members, our suppliers and those organizations that you represent. We want to hear the problem sets and the trends,” Skubic said.

The people and organizations at the meeting play a vital role in the Defense Department’s National Defense Strategy, she said.

Read more at DLA

Previous articleFormer ICE CFO Stephen Roncone Appointed Secret Service Chief Financial Officer
Next articleDeveloping Agile, Reliable Sensing Systems with Microbes
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals