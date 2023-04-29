DLA Encourages Open Communication with Industry Partners During Meeting

Effective communication and working together to resolve issues were some of the topics discussed during the Defense Logistics Agency’s Industry Association Meeting at the McNamara Headquarters Complex April 25.

DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic stressed that the agency is dedicated to maintaining its industry relationships and keeping the lines of communication open.

“I hope you always take away how receptive we are to hearing concerns across your organizations, your associations, your members, our suppliers and those organizations that you represent. We want to hear the problem sets and the trends,” Skubic said.

The people and organizations at the meeting play a vital role in the Defense Department’s National Defense Strategy, she said.

