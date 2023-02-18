DLA Leaders Outline Agency’s Role in DOD Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

The Defense Logistics Agency is working to develop common technology, standards and processes for additive manufacturing that will enable the military services to share data and increase readiness while saving money, an agency leader said during the 7th Annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit in Tampa, Florida, Feb. 1-2.

“Our research and development efforts are enabling digital transformation across the [Defense] Department, facilitating critical collaboration with our partners, and will ensure DLA is poised to be a force enabler for AM across DOD,” said Patrick Kelleher, executive director of operations and sustainment for DLA Logistics Operations.

The summit is run by the Defense Strategies Institute for defense agencies and industry partners and focused this year on developing and integrating AM solutions that revolutionize the U.S. industrial base and give warfighters flexibility.

