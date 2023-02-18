36.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 17, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasFederal GovernmentIndustry

DLA Named Agency of the Year for Supporting Nation’s Small Businesses

The honor was presented by the National 8(a) Association and National HUBZone Council.

By Homeland Security Today
Dwight Deneal, director of small business programs for the Defense Logistics Agency, poses with a plaque after the agency was named Agency of the Year for its success partnering with American small businesses Feb. 15, 2023, at the National Small Business Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana. (DLA)

Recognition of the Defense Logistics Agency’s success partnering with American small businesses reached new heights Feb. 15 when it was named Agency of the Year at the sold-out National Small Business Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The honor was presented by the National 8(a) Association and National HUBZone Council. The Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program focuses on socially and economically disadvantaged businesses, and the HUBZone program assists those in historically underutilized business zones.

“This is a great honor and recognition of the collaborative and collective work we’re achieving in strengthening and deepening our industry engagement with the small business community,” said Dwight Deneal, DLA’s director of small business programs.

Daily efforts from DLA’s acquisition and information technology teams helped make the award possible, he added.

Read more at DLA

Previous articleDLA Leaders Outline Agency’s Role in DOD Additive Manufacturing Capabilities
Next articleAir and Marine Operations Breaks Ground on New Administration Building
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals