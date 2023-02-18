DLA Named Agency of the Year for Supporting Nation’s Small Businesses

Recognition of the Defense Logistics Agency’s success partnering with American small businesses reached new heights Feb. 15 when it was named Agency of the Year at the sold-out National Small Business Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The honor was presented by the National 8(a) Association and National HUBZone Council. The Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program focuses on socially and economically disadvantaged businesses, and the HUBZone program assists those in historically underutilized business zones.

“This is a great honor and recognition of the collaborative and collective work we’re achieving in strengthening and deepening our industry engagement with the small business community,” said Dwight Deneal, DLA’s director of small business programs.

Daily efforts from DLA’s acquisition and information technology teams helped make the award possible, he added.

Read more at DLA