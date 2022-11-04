DLA Set to Exceed Small Business Goals for 10th Year, Advances Equity in Procurement with Outreach

The Defense Department’s leading logistics agency is still meeting small business goals despite a shrinking defense industrial base.

For the 10th consecutive year, the Defense Logistics Agency is set to exceed its DOD-assigned target by obligating over 40% of its contracts to small businesses against a 35.1% objective. DLA also topped its 3% goal in the historically underutilized business zone category at 3.5%.

“We do a really fantastic job here at DLA with small business set-asides that allow only small companies to compete for requirements in support of the warfighters,” said Dwight Deneal, DLA’s director of small business programs.

Spare parts and other consumables that need routine replacement make up a large part of DLA’s purchases, he said.

