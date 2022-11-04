70.5 F
DLA Set to Exceed Small Business Goals for 10th Year, Advances Equity in Procurement with Outreach

Spare parts and other consumables that need routine replacement make up a large part of DLA’s purchases.

By Homeland Security Today
Paul Wolf, a supply technician at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, prepares personal protective equipment shipments from Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, July 14, 2020. Small business specialists and acquisition professionals at DLA Troop Support work with small vendors throughout the nation to provide critical supplies. (Diana Dawa/DLA)

The Defense Department’s leading logistics agency is still meeting small business goals despite a shrinking defense industrial base.

For the 10th consecutive year, the Defense Logistics Agency is set to exceed its DOD-assigned target by obligating over 40% of its contracts to small businesses against a 35.1% objective. DLA also topped its 3% goal in the historically underutilized business zone category at 3.5%.

“We do a really fantastic job here at DLA with small business set-asides that allow only small companies to compete for requirements in support of the warfighters,” said Dwight Deneal, DLA’s director of small business programs.

Spare parts and other consumables that need routine replacement make up a large part of DLA’s purchases, he said.

Read more at DLA

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

