DLA’s Director of Small Business Programs Dwight Deneal Named Vice Chair of Federal Council

As vice chairman, Deneal plans to renew council members’ understanding that they must work together to drive the industrial base forward.

Dwight Deneal, director of small business programs for the Defense Logistics Agency

A Defense Logistics Agency leader was unanimously selected as vice chairman for the Federal Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization Directors Interagency Council.

Dwight Deneal, DLA’s director of small business programs, will serve in the role through fiscal 2024. The group, which includes small business advocates from the Defense Department and federal agencies such as the Department of State, meets monthly to share best practices and discuss issues affecting America’s small businesses.

“DOD is very focused on supporting warfighters, but we all share the same pool of vendors,” Deneal said, adding that the U.S. president has an ambitious agenda to drive small business contracting forward. “We are all facing the same concerns of meeting that initiative.”

