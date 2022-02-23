DLT Solutions Awarded $167.5 M Enterprise Agreement by Department of the Navy for Red Hat Solutions

DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation, and part of the TD SYNNEX family, announced today that it has been awarded a $167.5 million enterprise agreement by the U.S. Department of the Navy (DON) for Red Hat solutions, training and services. It is through the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) government-wide acquisition contract (GWAC).

DLT was awarded this enterprise agreement after successfully fulfilling a five-year agreement with the DON to procure Red Hat solutions. During this time, DLT was able to help the DON streamline procurement, increase Red Hat asset visibility, maximize contract usage and significantly reduce costs for the DON.

“Managing enterprise agreements is complex, multifaceted and you must have the right resources and systems in place to do it successfully,” said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions. “The DON has put its trust in DLT and our Enterprise Agreement Platform again by selecting DLT as the sole source for our partners to procure Red Hat solutions in support of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.”

DLT’s recently awarded enterprise agreement with the DON is a five-year contract, offering support for the DON through the following Red Hat offerings:

Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud solutions, including support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, add-ons, management and provisioning tools such as Red Hat Satellite, Red Hat Consulting and Red Hat Learning Subscriptions.

Other Red Hat solutions such as Red Hat OpenShift, including OpenShift Virtualization, Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat Storage. .

DLT will use its Enterprise Agreement Platform to manage this enterprise agreement. The Enterprise Agreement Platform is a turn-key solution that enables technology vendors, channel partners and U.S. public sector end-users secure, manage and maximize enterprise agreements. It also allows technology vendors and channel partners to build and uncover new revenue opportunities, strengthen customer relationships and lockout their competition, and end-users get access to real-time reporting, asset visibility and increased cost avoidance.