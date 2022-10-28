DMI Acquires Ambit Group

Digital transformation specialist, DMI, has acquired the Ambit Group LLC, a provider of data analytics, cybersecurity, and mission support services to the U.S. government. The acquisition will further enhance DMI’s suite of digital services and expand its portfolio of customers and contract vehicles in high priority federal markets.

Founded in 2004, Ambit delivers digital transformation services to federal agencies with wide-ranging missions across homeland security, regulatory, and civilian services. Ambit is known for its focus on mission performance improvement and brings experience serving clients within the federal financial, national security, and federal science communities including the Securities & Exchange Commission, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, among others.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

