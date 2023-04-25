DMI Awarded Recompete Cybersecurity Contract with National Institutes of Health

DMI has been awarded the recompete for the Cybersecurity Modernization II Initiative for The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Director (OD) Office of Information Technology (OIT) contract. Worth $24 million over three years, the win will build on DMI’s two previous contracts with the NIH OD to provide cybersecurity modernization services.

DMI is assisting with modernizing the NIH OD IT cybersecurity posture to increase security and enhance performance. The span of work includes industrial control systems (ICS) modernization, enterprise asset management, third-party vendor management, organization change management, and cloud assessment & authorization.

“This win validates the National Institute of Health’s confidence in DMI’s capacity to deliver high-quality, strategic cybersecurity services,” said Rocky Thurston, chief operating officer, DMI. “We look forward to providing continued support for these high priority cross-cutting capabilities needed to support all of NIH.”

