DoD Awards $1.74 Billion Agreement to Moderna to Secure Over 65 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for Fall Vaccinations

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Quama Lampkin, an aerospace medical technician and member of the COVID-19 Task Force, prepares to administer a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, Miss., January 27, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Christopher Shannon II)

On July 28, 2022, the Department of Defense (DoD), on behalf of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded a $1.74 billion agreement to purchase over 65 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for a fall vaccination campaign.  The vaccine will target the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariant viruses, as recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This purchase is in addition to the 105 million COVID-19 vaccine doses the U.S. Government recently purchased from Pfizer for the fall vaccination campaign. Combined, the two agreements provide over 170 million mRNA vaccine booster doses for adults and children this fall, with options to procure up to 600 million doses if needed to meet demand. With FDA authorization of the vaccine and a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HHS will receive the first deliveries of the vaccine in early fall.

The DoD’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) led this effort in partnership with DoD’s Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell (DA2), U.S. Army Contracting Command, and HHS’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Read the announcement at the Department of Defense

