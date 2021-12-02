63.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, December 2, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

DoD, Industry Meet at Tech Track II Symposium

Speakers identified key areas of collaboration on securing supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and partnering for innovation in emerging domains.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Col. Wallace Turnbull, director of Space and Missile Systems Center’s Cross-Mission Ground directorate, briefs Gen. Charles (CQ) Brown, Jr., Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander during a tour of SMC at Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., March 6, 2020. (Photo by Van Ha/Space Systems Command)

Chief of Staff of the Air Force General CQ Brown, Jr., Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy Jesse Salazar, and Chief Technology Officer of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Nand Mulchandani, joined technologists, venture capital leaders, and other U.S. government officials at Tech Track II Symposium, hosted by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University Dec. 1, 2021.

The symposium focused on enhancing the bonds between the department and Silicon Valley, and moving forward on common strategic objectives. Participants at the event discussed several key topics such as: implementing industrial policies, enhancing acquisition and procurement practices, improving cybersecurity infrastructure, and facilitating technology investment.

Speakers identified key areas of collaboration on securing supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and partnering for innovation in emerging domains, such as artificial intelligence and space.

DoD senior leaders committed to continuing meaningful dialogue to enhance collaboration between DoD, Silicon Valley, and the private sector.

Read more at the Defense Department

Previous articleNSA and CISA Publish Third Installment of 5G Cybersecurity Guidance
Next articleLiteye and Unmanned Experts Partner to Address Drone Swarms
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.