DoD, Industry Meet at Tech Track II Symposium

Chief of Staff of the Air Force General CQ Brown, Jr., Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy Jesse Salazar, and Chief Technology Officer of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Nand Mulchandani, joined technologists, venture capital leaders, and other U.S. government officials at Tech Track II Symposium, hosted by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University Dec. 1, 2021.

The symposium focused on enhancing the bonds between the department and Silicon Valley, and moving forward on common strategic objectives. Participants at the event discussed several key topics such as: implementing industrial policies, enhancing acquisition and procurement practices, improving cybersecurity infrastructure, and facilitating technology investment.

Speakers identified key areas of collaboration on securing supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and partnering for innovation in emerging domains, such as artificial intelligence and space.

DoD senior leaders committed to continuing meaningful dialogue to enhance collaboration between DoD, Silicon Valley, and the private sector.

Read more at the Defense Department