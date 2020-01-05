Attendees at the London Stansted Airport Meet the Buyers event discuss potential business opportunities in Stansted, England, Nov. 5, 2019. This is a distinctive occasion for both the Liberty Wing and civilian contractors to get the chance to talk about potential business partnerships and ideas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog)

DoD Releases Long-Awaited Policy on Mid-Tier Acquisition

After three years and a serious reprimand from Congress, the Defense Department finally released its guidance for the processes governing middle-tier acquisition.

The Dec. 30, 2019, instruction, signed by defense acquisition and sustainment undersecretary Ellen Lord, gives DoD agencies direction for when and how to use middle-tier acquisition, and explains leadership responsibilities for the contracting method.

The DoD guidance, at least temporarily, allays concerns from Congress and the Government Accountability Office about unclear oversight of middle-tier acquisition.

Read more at Federal News Network

