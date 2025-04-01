DOD Seeks Small Business Bidders for $1.8B PRISM Contract On-Ramp

The Department of Defense is looking to expand small business participation in its $1.8 billion Personnel & Readiness Infrastructure Support Management Services (PRISM) contract through an on-ramp for the Major Department of Defense Systems (MDoDS) pool.

An RFI posted by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness invites responses from qualified small businesses under NAICS code 541715 (Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences). The PRISM MATOC IDIQ contract, set to run through July 2029, supports critical services across defense operations.

The scope of Professional Services covered under the MDoDS Pool includes professional service support for personnel and readiness employing significant and complex military or defense-related systems that are developed, managed, and/or utilized by the United States Department of Defense (DoD). These systems may be large-scale projects involving advanced technologies and substantial investments. They can include various components such as national security systems, communication systems, surveillance systems, or other capabilities aimed at enhancing national security and military readiness and effectiveness.

Responses to the RFI are due by April 7, 2025.

The opportunity is listed under Notice ID 47QFHA25K0013, and is a Total Small Business Set-Aside. The General Services Administration’s Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) is managing the procurement on behalf of the DOD.

Read more here.