DoD Strengthens Supply Chains for Hypersonic and Strategic Systems

The companies receiving the awards are General Electric (GE), Carbon-Carbon Advanced Technologies (C-CAT), and Northrop Grumman.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marcella Philips, 2nd Maintenance Group weapons standardization loading standardization crew chief, and Tech Sgt. Darrell Stewart, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron loading standardization crew member, secure the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon to the B-52H Stratofortress ejector rack, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, November 2, 2022. The ARRW is the first U.S. Air Force hypersonic weapon and is scheduled to be operational in fall of 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicole Ledbetter)

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy (OASD(IBP)), through its Office of Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) Directorate, announced it has made three awards to strengthen supply chains for hypersonic and strategic systems.  The companies receiving the awards are General Electric (GE), Carbon-Carbon Advanced Technologies (C-CAT), and Northrop Grumman.

GE was awarded a $7.96 million contract to engage in a 39-month effort to increase capacity for the production of high- and ultra-high temperature composites (U/HTC), as well as the modernization of capital equipment to support the scale-up of aeroshell production.  The work is taking place at the GE Advanced Materials Center in Newark, Delaware.

C-CAT was awarded a $7.57 million contract to undertake a 38-month effort to build new production capabilities, expand existing manufacturing spaces, and acquire capital equipment for the manufacture of large complex assemblies made of carbon-carbon (C-C), a class of advanced composite material that is critical for various defense and aerospace applications.  This effort will support increased production rates for C-C nose tips and aeroshell assemblies for ongoing DoD-sponsored pilot production programs and is taking place at their Arlington, Texas facility.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation will expand the domestic capability for producing U/HTC to support multiple components of hypersonic and strategic systems through the procurement of automated preform manufacturing equipment and high temperature furnaces.  Through the $9.43 million dollar contract, the work will be conducted at Northrop Grumman’s Elkton, Maryland facility and will expand the company’s existing production processes to meet DoD performance specifications.

“The Department of Defense continues to deliver on the President’s strategic objectives of supporting industrial sectors critical to our nation’s national security needs and strategic interests,” said Dr. Laura Taylor-Kale, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy.  The Biden Administration has identified hypersonics technology as a critical need for ensuring American national security.  The Office of Industrial Base Policy – through the MCEIP team, is pleased to act on behalf of the nation to accelerate the advancement of hypersonics technology in the United States.”

President Biden’s Executive Order 14017 recognized the need to support and advance the development of the domestic hypersonics industrial base.  MCEIP’s Office of Defense Production Act Investments is responsible for making the awards by utilizing financial tools, like purchases and purchase commitments to support the expansion of the hypersonics industrial base.

Read more at the Defense Department

