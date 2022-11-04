DoD’s Microelectronics Commons Takes Shape

The United States is a world leader in microelectronics design, but is responsible for only about 12% of microelectronics production globally, with most production now in Asia. American production capacity along with the ability to prototype and test new technology at scale is also lacking. And the Department of Defense is working to change that.

Thanks to funding provided by the CHIPS and Science Act, DoD is about to bring the Microelectronics Commons to life. This key network of microelectronics infrastructure investments, facilities, companies, and manufacturers is designed to empower commercial leaders to guide the DoD’s efforts in microelectronics development. With the creation of regional technology hubs, each focusing on key technology areas, the Microelectronics Commons will close the gap between research ideas and realization of those ideas. The consortium manager for the Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane’s S2MARTS Other Transaction Authority (OTA) vehicle, the National Security Technology Accelerator, or NSTXL, will host a Microelectronics Commons Awareness Day webinar that will explain the Commons and how industry can participate on Nov. 9, 2022. Details are on their site at https://us.nstxl.org/microelectronics-commons-s2marts/. There will also be an Industry Day in early December.

“The effort to establish the Microelectronics Commons is the culmination of years of effort at DoD,” said David Honey, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. “The funding provided by the CHIPS Act will put us on a path to faster lab-to-fab production and strengthen American microelectronics development and production capacity. But it’s enabled by the tremendous partnership our office has with NSWC Crane. Their vision and hard work in establishing the extremely flexible S2MARTS OTA vehicle will make the Commons work. This vision could not be realized without them.”

The Commons is designed to enable sustained partnerships between emerging technology sources, manufacturing facilities, and interagency partners. It will also work to develop a pipeline of talent to bolster local semiconductor economies and contribute more broadly to the growth of a domestic semiconductor workforce. Learn more about DoD’s involvement in the Microelectronics Commons at our new landing page: https://www.cto.mil/ct/microelectronics/commons/

