DOJ Issues RFI for Prosecutorial Case Management System

This is a Request for Information (RFI) is being issued for market research purposes only is not a request for competitive proposals. This is not a solicitation or request for offers. No solicitation package is available and telephone requests will not be honored.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) United States Attorneys’ Office for the District of Columbia’s (USAO-DC’s) requires the services of a contractor to provide a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) Prosecutors’ Case Management System (PCMS) that can be customized, as well as the services required to implement and support the system to provide improved usability and easy access to all case and case-related data to accelerate routine prosecutorial tasks so that the U.S. Attorney (USA) and Assistant U.S. Attorneys (AUSAs) may more efficiently complete mission critical work. The COTS PCMS procurement must provide a product with a sound interfacing platform service upon which the USAO-DC’s existing databases and associated legacy data may be migrated to permit updated interfacing capabilities to send, receive, store, and process critical criminal justice data.

USAO-DC has an installed Justice Consolidated Office Network (JCON) network with several database systems (legal case tracking and administrative). Currently, the USAO-DC utilizes a legacy case management system called the Replicated Criminal Information System (RCIS). The system currently uses ORACLE Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) 19C on Redhat Linux servers with the front-end application hosted on Oracle Forms and Reports 12C / WebLogic 12C using Windows 2019 Virtual Machines. This performance work statement (PWS) outlines the scope of the configuration, data migration, data interfaces, testing, customization, and support services for the new COTS PCMS that will replace the RCIS, the Automated Papering System (APS), and other customized in-house applications. This includes various user and data interfaces (Inbound and Outbound) both internal and with other local criminal justice agencies such as DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), DC Superior Court, Pretrial Services Agency (PSA), and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC).

The North American Industry Classification System Code (NAICS) for this requirement is 513210 (Software Publishers) with the size standard of $30.0M.

As part of the Department’s market research for this requirement, an interested entity may identify its interest and capability to respond to this requirement within thirty (30) business days of the publication of this notice. Any response to this RFI must show clear and convincing evidence that competition amongst entities would be advantageous to the government. At a minimum, A capability statement must include the following:

Vendor name,

Vendor DUNS/UEI,

Vendor SB classification(s), and

At least 3 past performance examples demonstrating successful experience completing projects relevant in size, scope and complexity to that of this requirement within the past 3 years Project examples must include the following: Vendor Role on Contract – Prime, Sub, Other Relevance to the PWS for this requirement Proposed NAICS Code Dollar Value Period of Performance Project POC (name, title, email, phone)



Interested SB entities are also encouraged to review the draft Performance Work Statement (PWS) and submit input on possible revisions if the entity’s solution offers a viable alternative.

Capability statement information received will be considered solely for market research purposes. Any determination by the Government regarding procurement strategy, to include contract vehicle, is solely within the discretion of the Government. No reimbursement for any cost connected with providing capability information will be provided.

A determination by the Government to restrict the requirement to SB consideration based on responses to this notice is solely within the discretion of the Government. All capability statement submissions must be submitted electronically to Jonathan.Mayfield@usdoj.gov. not later than 10AM Eastern Time on Friday, January 20, 2023.

