Dräger Releases X-Site Live Kit for Gas and Radiation Hazard Monitoring

Dräger, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, announced the release of the Dräger X-site Live, a state-of-the-art area monitoring kit for gas and radiation hazard monitoring.

The X-site Live is the first industry kit of its kind to offer both gas and radiation detection, as well as FirstNet integration, a nationwide wireless broadband network that provides priority and preemption for First Responders and those who support them.

“We worked in close collaboration with our customers to develop the X-site Live area monitoring solution,” said John Wilson, Dräger’s senior vice president of sales and marketing for safety solutions in North America. “With their feedback, and Dräger’s 70-plus years of experience in developing gas detection devices, we’re proud to release a product that will help to safeguard first responders and those who are putting themselves potentially in harm’s way to protect the public and their safety in critical situations.”

X-site Live Features and Benefits

The Dräger X-site Live comes integrated with a number of practical features and smart benefits including:

FirstNet network interface for reliable public safety communications

Smart gateway for Wi-Fi and cellular communication in the cloud

A removable X-am 8000, for personal gas monitoring detection that displays up to seven gases at one time

Live readings that can be sent back to a central monitoring station

Radiation detection that can also be removed for personal use

Easy configurability allowing the kit to be up and running in minutes

The multiple benefits and uses of the X-site Live provides applications across multiple areas including fire services, venue protection, hazardous response and others.

The X-site Live is a collaboration between Draeger, Inc. and Safe Environment Engineering, Valencia, California.

