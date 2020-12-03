Dräger Releases X-Site Live Kit for Gas and Radiation Hazard Monitoring

Dräger, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, announced the release of the Dräger X-site Live, a state-of-the-art area monitoring kit for gas and radiation hazard monitoring.
The X-site Live is the first industry kit of its kind to offer both gas and radiation detection, as well as FirstNet integration, a nationwide wireless broadband network that provides priority and preemption for First Responders and those who support them.
“We worked in close collaboration with our customers to develop the X-site Live area monitoring solution,” said John Wilson, Dräger’s senior vice president of sales and marketing for safety solutions in North America. “With their feedback, and Dräger’s 70-plus years of experience in developing gas detection devices, we’re proud to release a product that will help to safeguard first responders and those who are putting themselves potentially in harm’s way to protect the public and their safety in critical situations.”
X-site Live Features and Benefits
The Dräger X-site Live comes integrated with a number of practical features and smart benefits including:
- FirstNet network interface for reliable public safety communications
- Smart gateway for Wi-Fi and cellular communication in the cloud
- A removable X-am 8000, for personal gas monitoring detection that displays up to seven gases at one time
- Live readings that can be sent back to a central monitoring station
- Radiation detection that can also be removed for personal use
- Easy configurability allowing the kit to be up and running in minutes
The multiple benefits and uses of the X-site Live provides applications across multiple areas including fire services, venue protection, hazardous response and others.
The X-site Live is a collaboration between Draeger, Inc. and Safe Environment Engineering, Valencia, California.