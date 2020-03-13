Drone Expo AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020 Postponed Due to COVID-19

Due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, the Board of Directors of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has decided to postpone AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020, which was to be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on May 4 to 7, 2020. AUVSI has identified Aug. 10 to 12, 2020, as tentative dates to reschedule the event.

AUVSI XPONENTIAL is the largest, most significant event for the unmanned systems industry. Held for the past 47 years, the conference attracts more than 8,500 attendees and 700 exhibitors from around the world.

“Based on currently available information, and with the best interests of our members, exhibitors, attendees and the global community in mind, the AUVSI Board of Directors has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2020,” said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI.

Plans to conduct XPONENTIAL 2020 in August may change given how rapidly the COVID-19 situation is evolving. In the meantime, AUVSI will provide updates as information becomes available.

“We will continue to actively assess all potential opportunities to best serve the needs of our community while delivering the world-class event you have come to expect from AUVSI,” Wynne said.

AUVSI has created an email address, XPO20updates@auvsi.org, for submitting inquiries about the plans to reschedule XPONENTIAL 2020. The association’s staff will respond to questions and concerns about the conference as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate the incredible support, cooperation and patience we have received from the unmanned systems community as we work through this evolving global issue,” Wynne said.

