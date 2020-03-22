DSCA Crystal City-Based Contractor Dies from Coronavirus

The Department of Defense is saddened to report that a Crystal City-based contractor, who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, passed away on March 21, 2020. The individual had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been under medical treatment at a local hospital. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers and we thank the medical professionals who worked to save his life in the face of this virus.

The spaces in DSCA where the individual worked have been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidance when he tested positive and the person’s co-workers have been teleworking.

The Department remains committed to protecting our service members, their families, and our civilian co-workers.

Read more at the Defense Department

