ECS Awarded USTRANSCOM Contract

ECS has won a five-year recompete contract valued at $53M in support of the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) Global Air Transportation Execution System (GATES).

GATES manages all air and sea cargo and passenger movements for Department of Defense (DoD) missions, enabling operators at air and sea ports to manage the movement of cargo to its ultimate destination. GATES also provides passenger processing capabilities, including required checks with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and mission-specific In-Transit Visibility (ITV) data for USTRANSCOM and other United States Combatant Commands.

ECS will provide Agile software development to sustain and enhance GATES operations for a worldwide user base, as well as help desk and engineering support. ECS will migrate additional capabilities to the cloud and improve the Agile software development processes.

