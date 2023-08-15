75.9 F
ECS Names Martin Klein Vice President of Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

ECS has announced that Martin Klein has been named vice president of Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Klein returns to ECS after having previously served as a program manager, director, and vice president at the company, helping deliver multiple large-scale data and AI programs for the defense and intelligence community. In his new role, Klein will oversee ECS’ key strategic digital transformation initiatives focused on the defense and intelligence market segments.

Klein has 20 years of experience working in data science, advanced analytics, AI and machine learning delivery, and profit and loss management. Prior to joining ECS, Klein served as general manager of C3 AI Federal and senior VP for C3 AI Global Defense, Intelligence, and Cyberspace, where he managed the delivery of enterprise AI engagements. He also served as the chief operating officer of the Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and is a combat veteran with 30 years of service as a commissioned officer in the United States Army and Army Reserve. He has commanded at every level in the U.S. Army.

“I look forward to building on the work of ECS’ professionals, who are solving tough problems by integrating data and delivering AI to the federal government,” said Klein. “Our defense and intelligence communities are beginning to fully embrace the enormous potential that operational data and AI provide in our integrated-deterrence strategy.”

