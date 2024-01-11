38.8 F
EDGE24@CES Summit Recognizes Outstanding Contributions to Government Missions

By Matt Seldon
CES Edge 24
CES Edge 24 Technology Award Winners Mick Stawasz, Ivette Granier-Smith and Austin Gould take to the stage.

The recently concluded EDGE24@CES summit emerged as a pivotal gathering, solidifying its status as the premier annual summit dedicated to priority government missions and the cutting-edge technologies propelling them forward. The three-day event, held at The Palms Resort Hotel from January 7th to 9th, drew industry leaders, innovators, and government officials keen on exploring the latest advancements in technology.

The highlight of this year’s summit was the presentation of the prestigious Technology Leadership Awards, celebrating individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field. The recipients of these esteemed awards were carefully chosen for their noteworthy impact on government missions. The winners are as follows:

Austin Gould – Acting Executive Assistant Administrator, Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
Recognized for his exceptional leadership and innovative approaches in enhancing transportation security, Austin Gould received the Technology Leadership Award for his role as the Acting Executive Assistant Administrator of TSA. Gould’s dedication to advancing security measures has significantly contributed to the effectiveness of TSA’s operations.

Michael (Mick) Stawasz – Deputy Chief for Computer Crime, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Criminal Division
Mick Stawasz, Deputy Chief for Computer Crime at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Criminal Division, was honored for his outstanding contributions to combating cybercrime. Stawasz’s expertise and strategic initiatives have played a pivotal role in addressing evolving challenges in the digital landscape.

Ivette Granier-Smith – Vice President, ASRC Federal
Ivette Granier-Smith, Vice President of ASRC Federal, received recognition for her leadership and impact on advancing technological solutions within the federal sector. Her role in driving innovation and fostering collaboration has significantly contributed to the success of ASRC Federal.

The EDGE24@CES summit continues to serve as a nexus for thought leaders and professionals, fostering discussions on the intersection of technology and government missions. As the event concluded, attendees left with valuable insights, fostering optimism about the future of technology in addressing critical government challenges. The summit’s success underscores its significance as a must-attend conference for those dedicated to advancing technology in the service of public missions.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

