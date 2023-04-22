Elaine Duke to Advise Cambridge Global Advisors

Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA) has announced that Elaine Duke, a highly regarded executive in national and homeland security, will become a senior advisor to the firm. An accomplished leader and a civil servant for most of her career, Elaine served in the federal government for nearly three decades, including as the Department of Homeland Security’s Senate-confirmed Under Secretary for Management from 2008-2010.

Most recently, Elaine was a Specialist Executive with Deloitte Consulting LLP Government and Public Service, drawing on her experience as a senior homeland security leader, prominent executive, and federal management and acquisition expert to help define and execute Deloitte’s Defense and National Security Sector Strategy.

CGA Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Lute, said, “We couldn’t be happier to have Elaine join CGA as a senior advisor. There are few individuals with the depth and breadth of her experience and judgement in the security space.”

As Under Secretary for Management at DHS, she was the Department’s Chief Management Officer, directly leading the Chief Information Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Readiness and Logistics Officer, Chief Procurement Officer, Chief Human Capital Officer, and Chief Security Officer. She was responsible for the Department’s $47 billion budget and $12 billion acquisition program.

CGA President Francis X. Taylor added, “I’ve had the privilege to know Elaine as a colleague and a friend, and I’m delighted she’ll be advising clients at CGA. She brings unparalleled experience in the leadership, management, acquisition, and strategic planning aspects of the complex homeland security enterprise.”

Ms. Duke was the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from April 10, 2017 to April 15, 2018. She also served as the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security from July 31, 2017 to December 6, 2017. During this time, she led DHS including Federal Emergency Response Agency (FEMA) in the federal response to the devastating 2017 hurricane season, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

She also served as Deputy Assistant Administrator for Acquisition at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), delivering an acquisition program that met the post 9/11 legislative mandate to federalize passenger and baggage screening at U.S. airports. Prior to her service at DHS, Deputy Secretary Duke held various positions with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Ms. Duke received her B.S. in Business Management from New Hampshire College, now Southern New Hampshire University, and her M.B.A. from Chaminade University of Honolulu.

