Enlightenment Capital Invests in Biometrics and Identity Management

By Homeland Security Today
(Unsplash/George Prentzas)

Government technology investment firm Enlightenment Capital has unveiled a newly-branded company and invested in a second with both focused on biometrics and identity management.

Infinite ID is going to market as an identity software and biometric solutions provider to federal, state and local government agencies in support of validation and background checks. That company acquired fellow identify management software company PrintScan, which also specializes in fingerprint solutions.

A second transaction involves Enlightenment’s backing of Laxton Group, a provider of proprietary software and hardware systems for transaction-heavy programs such as elections and law enforcement.

PrintScan’s founder Tom Van Schuyler has been appointed chief executive at Infinite ID to oversee that company’s push for growth.

