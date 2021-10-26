54.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Enterprise Information Services Awarded US Army INSCOM Integrated Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Enterprise Architecture (IGE-A) Contract

Under this contract, the company will provide holistic IT services and related logistic, programmatic, training, and management support for geospatial intelligence.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command headquarters at Fort Belvoir, Va. (U.S. Army Photo by Joy Brathwaite)

Enterprise Information Services, LLC (EIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cognosante, LLC, today announced it was awarded a contract to support US Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Integrated Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Enterprise Architecture operations. Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company providing innovative solutions to federal and state governments as they deliver programs that improve the health and safety of Americans. The $36.1M Task Order, issued as part of the Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle, includes a base year and four option years.

“We are delighted to support INSCOM as it continues to provide critical intelligence, security, and operational support to the US Army. This award is yet another opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to the health and safety of Americans as a proud partner to the Department of Defense (DoD),” says Jignesh Goda, General Manager of Cognosante’s Defense and Intelligence division. “Our team has a successful track record of providing innovative safety solutions to the DoD and other intelligence agencies.”

Under this contract, the company will provide holistic IT services and related logistic, programmatic, training, and management support for geospatial intelligence, or GEOINT, operations. The INSCOM GEOINT Enterprise Architecture (IGE-A) provides an enterprise environment for the GEOINT. It standardizes the hardware, software, storage, and network connectivity to support Continuity of Operations (COOP) and collaboration. Work will be performed primarily at Fort Gordon, GA. Personnel supporting this contract will also be assigned in Texas, Colorado, and Hawaii, as well as Germany and the Republic of Korea.

Goda continued, “Our team will apply decades of experience providing IT enterprise services, biometric, and cyber solutions for the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and other intelligence agencies. We are honored to be entrusted with enabling INSCOM to conduct Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (PED) of classified GEOINT products in support of warfighters around the world.”

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

