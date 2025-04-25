67.1 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 25, 2025
Federal GovernmentIndustry News

EPASS Discontinues Small Business Recertification

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

EPASS has decided to discontinue the practice of requiring Contractors to recertify their Small Business (SB) Size status at the task order level for Fair Opportunity Competitions awarded against the GSA OASIS+ SB IDIQ contract, according to the updated document at Sam.org. EPASS remains dedicated to awarding 100% to small businesses, which enables our Mission Partners to claim credit towards their SB contracting goals.

The notice reads:

24 April 2025 – Special Announcement: 

Beginning with Fair Opportunity Competitions awarded against the GSA OASIS+ Small Business (SB) IDIQ, EPASS has decided to discontinue the practice of requiring Contractors to Recertify Small Business (SB) Size status at the task order level.

Handling of Size and Status Re-representations are stipulated in the OASIS+ SB IDIQ, Solicitation #47QRCA23R0001 dated 15 June 2023, Section G.3.1.7, in accordance with referenced Code of Federal Regulations and Federal Acquisition Regulations. 

Previous article
NSA Publishes Recommendations for Smart Controller Security Controls and Technical Requirements for OT Environments
Next article
FBI Seeking Tips About PRC-Targeting of U.S. Telecommunications
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals