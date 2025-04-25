EPASS has decided to discontinue the practice of requiring Contractors to recertify their Small Business (SB) Size status at the task order level for Fair Opportunity Competitions awarded against the GSA OASIS+ SB IDIQ contract, according to the updated document at Sam.org. EPASS remains dedicated to awarding 100% to small businesses, which enables our Mission Partners to claim credit towards their SB contracting goals.

The notice reads:

24 April 2025 – Special Announcement:

Beginning with Fair Opportunity Competitions awarded against the GSA OASIS+ Small Business (SB) IDIQ, EPASS has decided to discontinue the practice of requiring Contractors to Recertify Small Business (SB) Size status at the task order level.

Handling of Size and Status Re-representations are stipulated in the OASIS+ SB IDIQ, Solicitation #47QRCA23R0001 dated 15 June 2023, Section G.3.1.7, in accordance with referenced Code of Federal Regulations and Federal Acquisition Regulations.