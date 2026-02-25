ERT Acquires Sev1Tech

ERT, a Macquarie Capital–backed company, has announced it acquired Sev1Tech, a digital modernization and IT transformation partner supporting complex space, defense and national security initiatives.

The acquisition expands ERT’s ability to deliver secure, mission-aligned digital solutions to support modernization, resilience and operational effectiveness for government customers operating in highly regulated mission environments.

“Today’s missions require reliable, secure and cost-effective solutions built with an understanding of how things actually get done,” said Mark Lee, chief executive officer of ERT. “Sev1Tech’s work with the USSF, along with their networking and IT modernization expertise broaden ERT’s capabilities and strengthen our ability to deliver solutions to current customers while opening up new markets for both teams.”

Sev1Tech is known for supporting government organizations as they modernize legacy systems, enhance cyber resilience and accelerate digital adoption across complex enterprise environments. Uniting with ERT will allow its personnel to continue supporting existing customers and contribute to expanded IT and digital engineering offerings.

“Joining ERT allows us to expand our impact while staying focused on the mission outcomes our customers expect,” said Bob Lohfeld, chief executive officer of Sev1Tech. “The combination doesn’t just benefit our space and signal customers. With deeper insights into advanced engineering and operations, we can offer even more value to all our customers while accelerating the exceptional delivery we are known for.”

The transaction reflects ERT’s continued investment in integrating digital modernization capabilities into mission engineering and operational support across the space and defense enterprise for their customers.

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sev1Tech for this transaction.