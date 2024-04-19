The Borderlands Foundation is proud to announce the inaugural U.S.-Ukraine Veterans’ Charity Golf Tournament, to be held on 7 June at the prestigious Andrews Air Force Base Golf Course. General David Petraeus, US Army (Ret.), the former Director of the CIA and Commander of Coalition Forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, will attend as the Guest of Honor and share his thoughts in the War in Ukraine and geopolitics at the Awards Dinner Gala.

This is the inaugural tournament of a planned yearly event. The Borderlands Foundation will host this multipurpose event to unite top defense companies, political, business, and nonprofit leaders, as well veterans from both Ukraine and the United States. It will serve as a platform for fostering closer ties between the two Veterans and Defense Communities, allow for exchanging ideas, and supporting the heroic veterans of Ukraine dealing with issues that stem from their combat experience.

All proceeds from this golf tournament will go to the Borderlands Foundation whose mission is to “Make Sure Ukraine’s Heroes are Never Forgotten.” The Borderlands Foundation works through various organizations dedicated to research, advocacy, and treatment of PTSD for Ukraine’s Veterans. These organization include: State institution Ukraine Veteran’s Foundation, dedicated to creating employment and business opportunities; Revived Soldiers Ukraine focusing on rehabilitation through golf; the Expio Clinic, operating a Ketamine Therapy clinic for PTSD treatment; the Azov Angels Patronage, which is a nationwide veterans’ organization to find veterans for treatment; and the Ukraine Psychedelics Research Association, which is organizing and advocating for effective PTSD treatments and policy in Ukraine through psychedelics.

General Petraeus will play a key role in this event. He will be attending a sunset cocktail reception with the Ukrainian Heroes and VIP Guests, and then he will engage in a live talk with the Borderlands Foundation Director, Samuel P.N. Cook, where they will discuss the war in Ukraine, veteran care, and U.S. veterans’ role in supporting their Ukrainian counterparts.

“We stand united with the valiant men and women who served their nations with honor. This event underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting our veterans and our fellow Ukrainian veterans. Supporting the causes advanced by the gathering will be a true honor.” – General David Petraeus

Beyond golf, the event will also be a day for networking at the clubhouse, where attendees can meet leaders from Ukraine’s defense sector and veterans sharing their battlefield experiences. The day will conclude with the dinner Awards Gala that will feature General Petraeus’ talk, a musical performance, and a fundraising raffle.

Sponsorship opportunities at this charity golf event offer significant visibility and networking benefits, with various levels available. The Ukrainian Armor leads as the Title Sponsor. The following defense companies from the National Defense Industry of Ukraine will be in attendance: Ukrainian Armor; Kvertus; Radionix; KDT Group International; System Elektronik Export LLC; Thermal Vision; Technologies Ukrspecsystem LLC; UkrTac; and Deviro.

Register Now:

Early bird registration is available until 14th April. Visit U.S.-Ukraine Veterans’ Charity Golf Tournament to secure participation in this historic event.

Tournament Website: https://golf.borderlands.com.ua

This inaugural event is more than a golf tournament; it’s an opportunity to build a long-lasting bridge between the two greatest Veterans communities in the world. The Borderlands Foundation welcomes everyone dedicated to this cause to join us in a day of sport, networking, and advocacy for a brighter future for Ukraine’s Heroes, supported by and mentored by our own Veterans.