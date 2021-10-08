Evolve IT Services Acquisition Virtual Industry Day Set for Oct. 25

Save the Date!

The Department of State (DOS) Bureau of Information Resource Management will hold an unclassified Industry Day on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 0800 to 1600 (EST). The purpose of the online-only event is to exchange information related to the planned multiple-award, Evolve IT Services Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) solicitation.

DOS subject matter experts will discuss the following topics on the Virtual Industry Day.

IRM Vision and Goals

Overview of Evolve IDIQ

Cybersecurity Briefing

Competition Pool 1: IT Management Panel

Competition Pool 2: Network & Telecom Services Panel

Competition Pool 3: Cloud & Data Center Panel

Competition Pool 4: Application Services Panel

Competition Pool 5: Customer & End User Services Panel

Q&A Session

During the panels on each Competition Pool, DOS will share insights on current environment and desired future state. Industry participants are encouraged to identify innovative technical approaches to make the transition from the current environment to the desired future state.

Vendor registration for Evolve Industry Day on Monday, 25 October, is now open. Prospective attendees can register by following on this hyperlink and then clicking the “Register” button: https://statedept.webex.com/statedept/j.php?RGID=rb3c8ca288169cd6df83f262f9dc76c48

Attendees with a valid registration will receive an email containing Industry Day details including the Webex event link and a calendar invite with dial-in information for those requiring it. DOS does not intend to cap the number of attendees at this time, and registration will remain open during the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during the Industry Day event. However, we also encourage registered attendees to submit questions before the event to the Evolve Team via email: EvolveIDIQTeam@state.gov . The G overnment will record all questions and may answer them either during the Industry Day event or soon afterward. Please check this site regularly for any event updates.

Point of Contact:

EvolveIDIQTeam@state.gov

