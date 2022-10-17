Exabeam Introduces Cloud-Native New-Scale SIEM

Exabeam has announced a new cloud-native portfolio of products designed to help security teams. The New-Scale SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) is a combination of cloud-scale security log management, behavioral analytics, and automated investigation. Built on the cloud-native Exabeam Security Operations Platform, the New-Scale SIEM product portfolio offers advanced threat detection, investigation, and response.

The cloud-native product portfolio is built on an open platform that integrates with more than 500 different third-party products and includes nearly 8,000 pre-built parsers. Security teams can quickly search query responses across petabytes of hot, warm, and cold data. Organizations can now also process logs at sustained speeds of over one million events per second.

Organizations can use Exabeam to defend against the rising threat of external and internal attacks that more often than not leverage compromised credentials.

More than 750 behavioral models power 1,200 anomaly detection rules in Exabeam to baseline normal behavior for every user and device. For example, for an organization with basic logging, 20,000 users, and 50,000 assets, Exabeam is able to dynamically build and update 50 million unique detection rules.

“Detecting stolen or misused credentials –– and the abnormal behavior that follows –– is not possible without understanding normal behavior,” said Ralph Pisani, President, Exabeam. “If you don’t know normal behavior for every single user and device in your environment, understanding abnormal behavior in your organization is a near impossible undertaking.”

Exabeam architected its new security operations platform and New-Scale SIEM product portfolio on Google Cloud.

