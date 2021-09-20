Exadel Acquires Coppei

Exadel, a software engineering company delivering digital platforms and products, announced it has acquired Coppei, a Seattle-based digital business strategy and technology consultancy serving global Fortune 500 clients. Coppei will continue to operate as an independent brand.

The complementary services of Coppei’s digital strategy and advanced data insight expertise combined with Exadel’s globally distributed software engineering services immediately positions the organization to provide full-service disruptive technology solutions. Coppei brings years of consulting experience, which will enable clients to gain an even clearer vision of their path to innovation and transformation.

“With the addition of Coppei, Exadel is now positioned as a global technology company that integrates strategy, design, and software engineering to transform enterprises into modern digital businesses,” said Fima Katz, CEO of Exadel. “We find that many large organizations need the strategic direction that consulting offers along with the execution of building digital technologies to drive their mission forward. We are excited to offer current and future clients the comprehensive and proven consulting capabilities the Coppei team has to offer along with Exadel’s exceptional engineering services.”

“We are thrilled to join the Exadel family as the integration of Exadel’s software engineering services and Coppei’s strategic data-driven business solutions provides us the ability to truly engineer business value for our clients,” said Travis Larsen, CEO of Coppei. “We can now build and deliver digital business strategies, architecture, and advanced analytics solutions with cloud-based software engineering solutions that include enterprise platform development, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and internet of things. This will delight our clients and create new opportunities for our team.”

“Sun Capital could not be more pleased with the combination of these two world-class professional services firms in our technology vertical,” said Elizabeth de Saint-Aignan, Managing Director at Sun Capital. “Digital business consulting has already displaced traditional business consulting and businesses will continue to increase their reliance on external consultants at a pace and scale that we have never experienced before. We are confident that the addition of Coppei’s capabilities with Exadel’s service offerings will create a digital transformation solutions powerhouse for clients in the ultra-competitive digital marketplace. We are excited to continue our investments in our technology vertical to accelerate this growth.”

The acquisition was supported by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners who acquired Exadel in March 2021.