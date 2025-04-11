Exiger Wins Government-Wide $919 Million GSA Supply Chain Risk Illumination Award

Exiger announced on April 8 that it has won the Supply Chain Risk Illumination Professional Tools and Services (SCRIPTS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). Convergent Solutions, Inc., DBA Exiger Government Solutions, is the highest-ranked unrestricted vendor awardee of the 10-year, $919 million contract.

SCRIPTS represents a major investment, administered by the Government Services Administration (GSA) and sponsored by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense Acquisition & Sustainment (OUSD A&S), to deploy advanced technology to strengthen and secure critical supply chains across the Department of Defense, national security agencies, and defense industrial base.

“DoD has once again recognized the differentiated strength of our award-winning supply chain AI, selecting Exiger as the highest-ranked unrestricted prime awardee in the SCRIPTS BPA evaluation,” said Exiger President Carrie Wibben Kaupp. “Our acquisition and integration of leading defense and microelectronics parts intelligence capabilities, software bill of materials (SBOM) analytics, and multi-tier visibility AI provide unparalleled visibility into the lifecycle vulnerabilities, sourcing challenges, and security concerns that stifle defense, modernization, and production efforts.”

SCRIPTS provides a strategic contracting vehicle to empower federal agencies with streamlined access to advanced supply chain risk management technologies and expertise to safeguard national security and critical infrastructure. Both DoD and Federal Civilian Executive Branch agencies will be able to leverage the new procurement vehicle to illuminate and mitigate risk in their supplier ecosystems.