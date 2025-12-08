FAA Awards Peraton a Modernization Contract to Build the Brand New Air Traffic Control System

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford have announced that Peraton will be the Prime Integrator to lead the most important aviation infrastructure project in decades. The organization, in tandem with USDOT and the FAA, will oversee the rollout of a brand-new air traffic control system to enhance the safety and efficiency of our skies. This project received a historic $12.5 billion down payment thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

“We are thrilled to be working with Peraton because they share President Trump’s drive to modernize our skies safely at record speed,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Working together, we are going to build on the incredible progress we’ve already made and deliver a state-of-the-art air traffic control system that the American traveling public — and our hard-working air traffic controllers — deserve.”

“We are taking bold action to ensure our air traffic system is the envy of the world,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “The One Big Beautiful Bill gave us a strong $12.5 billion down payment to start this modernization effort. But to finish the job—and deliver the safer, more efficient system travelers deserve—we’re going to need another $20 billion. This is a long-term investment in the future of air travel, and we’re committed to getting it right.”

Peraton’s capabilities are aligned with President Trump’s goal to fundamentally overhaul air traffic control for the better. The company’s expertise with integrating complex tech platforms and successful collaboration with federal government agencies have positioned them well to execute on this ambitious timeline.

Additionally, this first-of-its-kind Prime Integrator contract is structured to reward good performance and incentivize smart usage of the taxpayer dollar. The contract will also penalize unnecessary delays or poor performance.

The original announcement can be found here.

Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) member Peraton issued the following statement from its Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Schorer upon being awarded the Brand New Air Traffic Control System (BNATCS) contract by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT).

“Today, the United States government has entrusted Peraton with a historic opportunity to fundamentally transform America’s air traffic control system, which will modernize our national airspace to ensure it remains the safest, most efficient, and most advanced in the world.