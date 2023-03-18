FBI Announces Tentative Schedule for Information Technology Services and Supplies 2 Acquisition

The FBI is pleased to provide the tentative schedule for the ITSSS-2 BPA. In addition, the FBI is finalizing all other acquisition details. If you have any information or suggestions on the evaluation process you would like the Government to consider, please submit those ideas to ITSSS2@fbi.gov. Thank you for being interested in ITSSS-2 and partnering with the FBI.

Current Tentative Schedule:

Milestone Tentative Completion Date Draft Solicitation (RFQ) Released 5/15/2023

Industry Event *6/7/2023

Release Final RFQ 6/21/2023

Vendor Questions Due 6/28/2023

Vendor Responses Due 7/7/2023

Quotes Due 7/24/2023

Evaluation Start 7/25/2023

Evaluation Complete 11/1/2023

Contract Award 12/11/2023

*This is a tentative date. The FBI is still determining location of event and/or the possibility of a virtual event.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Information Technology (IT) Services and Supplies 2 (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) is an IT services vehicle that will provide IT services to the FBI and will also be available to the broader Department of Justice for use. The BPA provides a streamlined approach to obtaining IT services from a qualified pool of vendors. Due to the critical need for a streamlined master vehicle and the FBI’s contracting specialist staffing challenges at the time, in December 2021, the FBI partnered with the General Services Administration (GSA) to create, solicit, and award the ITSSS-2 BPA.

When the partnership with GSA began, the FBI’s procurement team was staffed at 71 percent. Since that time, however, FBI procurement staffing has increased to 95 percent. In addition, the FBI has onboarded experienced and senior procurement professionals to lead the development and execution of complex contract vehicles. With the significantly increased FBI procurement staffing posture and dedicated contracting experts, the FBI is pleased to announce that it is now in a place to execute the award phase of the ITSSS-2 BPA. The FBI is grateful to the GSA for their support over the last 14 months.

The FBI will be providing monthly status checks via SAM.GOV and biz.fbi.gov, and has created a designated email address for the ITSSS-2 BPA. Please send all emails to ITSSS2@fbi.gov. The FBI will also provide a high-level schedule once completed for the BPA. The FBI is aiming for a calendar year 2023 award with a final RFQ release of mid-summer with a possible Industry engagement event in late Spring 2023.

The FBI is excited about this opportunity to execute the ITSSS-2 BPA and to partner with Industry leaders in the IT arena as well as newer companies, both large and small. The main point of contact for this requirement is Contract Specialist Tammy J. Clark. Her email address is tjclark2@fbi.gov. At this time, to treat all vendors fairly, there will be no individual meetings scheduled to discuss this ITSSS-2 BPA. If you have any suggestions, comments, or ideas, please submit them to the ITSSS-2 BPA email address.

Read more at SAM.gov