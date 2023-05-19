FBI OCIO Innovation Ventures Office Broad Agency Announcement for Enterprise Problem Sets Released

In accordance with FAR 35.016, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) hereby announces the posting of Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Enterprise Problem Sets.

The FBI seeks increased understanding and enhanced ability to apply AI techniques to thematic content extraction and triage, in order to identify common themes and patterns and more efficiently capture, deconstruct, analyze, and reconstruct data from unstructured sources and formats. Certain sources and formats may also require additional pre-processing tools, such as optical character recognition (OCR).

All future information about this acquisition, including amendments, will be posted to this website. The posting contains two attachments – FBI Enterprise V3.0 Final outlining processes and procedures for response, and Attachment A – FBI Enterprise BAA Problem Sets. The attached BAA outlines all instructions for submitting responses for consideration against problem sets. The Q&A period will remain open for the duration of this BAA, which will remain active for a period not to exceed 12 months. Based on the duration of this posting, any questions submitted will be answered and an updated Q&A chart posted on a bi-weekly basis. The current expiration of this BAA is 5/16/2024. The Government reserves the right to extend the period of this BAA, revise problem sets included at any time, or close the BAA prior to initial period expiration.

The issuance of this BAA does not obligate the Government to fund any subsequently received responses, nor pay any submission preparation costs. Although no portion of this announcement is set-aside for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) or Minority Institutions (MI) participation, the Government encourages responses from these institutions. Responses from all responsible sources capable of satisfying the Government’s needs may be submitted and shall be considered.

All correspondence shall occur through the Government identied email address in the BAA document.

