FBI Seeks Software Solution for Asset and Fleet Management Needs

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Finance and Facilities Division invites Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) technology manufacturers to submit information on their software solution for asset and fleet management

The FBI is looking for a robust asset and fleet management system that provides both an efficient and cohesive solution to meeting the needs/functionalities identified below. Each year, the FBI directs nearly half of its annual budget to the purchase of goods and services essential to its law enforcement and national security missions. To manage the FBI’s growing number of assets, new supply chain management functionality was deployed in October 2012, including an integrated enterprise asset management system to value and track assets throughout their lifecycle and new mobile data collection devices to facilitate inventory processes. The FBI is looking to update its asset management software to meet the evolving needs of the organization.

The FBI’s focus is on a software solution that provides our facility managers, supply technicians, fleet managers, and IT technicians with the ability to effectively track goods and vehicles acquired by the FBI, serviced within the FBI, and ultimately disposed/decommissioned by the FBI. This includes an intuitive modern user experience, integration with FBI’s shared enterprise data repository, software that works well alongside other FBI collaboration software, and provides easy access to asset reporting at the combined group and individual level.

The purpose of this RFI is to solicit technical approaches for implementing a robust asset and fleet management system, including all associated hardware and software to support a unified solution, and to assist the Government in assessing the range of software solutions available in the market. The responders will provide a detailed description of the operation, maintenance, and required technical support to operate and manage their solution.

