FedHIVE Pioneers Small-Business IaaS, PaaS Cloud Market with Exclusive FedRAMP High Authorization

FedHIVE, a leading boutique cloud enclave offering for federal agencies, government contractors and commercial organizations, announced today it became the first small-business provider to secure FedRAMP High Impact Baseline Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) for its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities.

With approval from the chief information officers of the Defense Department (DoD), the Department of Homeland Security and the General Services Administration, FedHIVE’s Provisional ATO reduces burdens for companies looking to work with the government. FedHIVE’s groundbreaking FedRAMP authorization lowers barriers to entry for prospective contractors by facilitating market access and streamlines digital transformation by directly supporting the journey.

“FedHIVE’s network of experts understands the challenges of secure modernization, both from the perspective of a government agency looking to transform and a business looking to drive this innovation,” said Michael Cardaci, FedHIVE CEO. “Our own evolution gives us that experience and know-how to help our partners advance with fewer hurdles and more certainty.”

FedHIVE is the first non-leveraged, full-stack offering from a small business to obtain a FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board P-ATO, approved by the JAB, for IaaS and PaaS capabilities. The cloud enclave provides public sector agencies and companies alike with a secure, scalable and compliant cloud option for safeguarding applications and data. These benefits are accompanied by FedHIVE’s competitive costs and transparent pricing, and hands-on customer service exceeding anything big-name cloud companies can offer.

“Having navigated elaborate federal security requirements and acquisition rules themselves, we were confident FedHIVE would give us the attention we needed for the success of our project in a very tight time window,” said Mark Serway, chief financial and administrative officer at Hitachi Vantara Federal. “FedHIVE gave us not just a cloud solution, but also expert counsel to help us fully grasp critical technical and security policies, identify our mission-specific needs and successfully break into government contracting. FedHIVE continues to provide us with high-touch, boutique-style service on this program.”

In addition to meeting the High Impact Baseline requirements of 425 NIST 800-53 Security Controls, FedHIVE’s IaaS and PaaS offerings meet or exceed FIPS PUB 199 System Security Level of High within the boundary to support federal cloud services requirements for agency data.

