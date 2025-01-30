FEMA Awards $49 Million Salesforce Integration Contract to Koniag - HS Today

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded a $49 million contract to Koniag Technology Solution, Inc. for Salesforce integration and development services. The contract, awarded under the STRATUS Integration and Development Services Blanket Ordering Agreement (BOA), will support FEMA’s ongoing efforts to enhance its customer relationship management (CRM), data integration, and operational efficiency through the Salesforce platform.
Koniag secured the contract after competing against four other bidders. The contract spans three years and is intended to streamline FEMA’s use of Salesforce technology for disaster response, grant management, and other mission-critical operations. The award was made through a government-wide contract vehicle managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a mechanism FEMA leveraged to acquire the necessary services.