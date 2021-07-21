Flashpoint Closes Majority Growth Investment from Audax Private Equity

Flashpoint announced today that Audax Private Equity has made a majority growth investment in the company. This investment will help further enhance the quality, depth, and breadth of the company’s offering as Flashpoint looks to make intelligence accessible to even more teams and use cases. The company will utilize the investment to accelerate its innovative product roadmap and provide deeper and more personalized support to its customers and partners, making Flashpoint an industry leader for comprehensive and actionable intelligence.

“We are extremely excited to have Audax as our partner to fuel this next stage of growth for Flashpoint,” said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint. “With Audax’ track record of supporting companies as they innovate and deepen capabilities, we’re confident that Flashpoint will continue to be a leading source of comprehensive and actionable intelligence for diverse teams across organizations. Today, Flashpoint has one of the best collections of intelligence and risk data in the industry, an exceptional platform on which to deliver that data, a stellar and growing global customer base, and an incredible team and culture. We believe our partnership with Audax will help us build on this foundation by helping to deliver more features and functionality to our customers and by acquiring new businesses to expand our product offerings and market footprint.”

In the near-term, the company plans to focus this investment on accelerating key product initiatives and market innovations such as Flashpoint Flow, the company’s intelligence-specific automation platform, and the addition of new data sets that are critical to cyber threat intelligence, fraud, and physical security teams. In addition, this transaction will help accelerate future growth through acquisitions, expanding Flashpoint’s offerings and market footprint, and solidifying the company’s place as a market leader.

“The Audax team has spent substantial time and effort studying the threat intelligence market opportunity and it’s clear that Flashpoint’s differentiated data and actionability has made it a market leader,” said Tim Mack, Managing Director at Audax. “We see Flashpoint as an anchor investment to build a large intelligence offering, and we plan for our investment to help accelerate their journey as they continue to bring actionable intelligence to new teams and markets.”

Prior to this transaction, Flashpoint was backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Integrity, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. As a signal of their enthusiasm for the go-forward business, many of these investors have rolled over a portion of their proceeds into the next chapter of Flashpoint’s growth.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. AGC Partners served as the financial advisor to Flashpoint in the transaction and Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal advisor.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)