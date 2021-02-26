FLIR Systems Announces Upgraded Handheld Radionuclide Identification Device

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) has announced the launch of the upgraded FLIR identiFINDER® R440, the next-generation of its field-trusted premium handheld radiation detection system. The new identiFINDER R440 delivers dramatically improved resolution and sensitivity, so operators can identify and respond to radiological threats faster and with greater accuracy.

The R440 now includes two powerful detector options. A high-resolution Lanthanum Bromide (LaBr) variant delivers up to two-and-a-half times the resolution of the earlier R400 model, while an exotic, new material called ‘CLLBC’ enables up to six times the neutron sensitivity and higher gamma performance than standard Sodium Iodide (NaI). A new spectroscopic algorithm, flexible power management, and industry-leading communication options on the R440 will enable operators to safely locate and measure radioactive sources with confidence.

“The newly advanced identiFINDER R440 provides uniquely accurate radiological performance for customers’ most demanding missions,” said Dr. David Cullin, vice president in the Sensor Systems business at FLIR. “The rugged R440 builds on the R400’s legacy. Combined with new power upgrades, the system will allow users from the military, homeland security, public safety agencies, and commercial entities to operate in harsh environments for longer periods.

“With more than 40,000 devices deployed worldwide, users have come to trust the precision and reliability of FLIR identiFINDER handheld devices as a powerful tool in combating deadly threats,” Cullin added.

When threat detection occurs, rapidly communicating results is critical. Remote data viewing, operation, and reach-back is made possible on the R440 through communication features including the FLIR RAD Mobile App, the company’s trusted web interface, and a universal API that enables integration with user-deployed networks such as the Mobile Field Kit, ATAC, Sigma Edge, Safe Environment Gateway, and more. The identiFINDER R440 also has built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS technology. Single-hand operation via three-button control is a familiar interface for existing identiFINDER users, simplifying deployment and training requirements.

The R440 features improved ruggedization, including enhanced drop protection in accordance with ANSI 42.34 standards, as well as dust and water ingress protection at the IP-67 level. With hot-swappable 7-hour lithium-ion batteries and AA-battery power option, the system can operate continuously for even the longest missions.

FLIR unveiled the identiFINDER R440 at the CBRNE Convergence virtual trade show and conference.

