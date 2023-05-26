65 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 26, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry NewsSubject Matter Areas

Food and Ag-ISAC Launched to Better Protect Critical Sector

Threat intelligence, analysis, and effective security practices will help food and agriculture companies detect attacks, respond to incidents, and share indicators.

By Homeland Security Today
Mike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135-acre field in Brownsburg, Indiana Sept. 23, 2022. Starkey practices no-till farming, plants cover crops in between cash crop season and rotates his fields between corn and soybeans as part of a soil health management system. (NRCS photo by Brandon O’Connor)

The Food and Ag SIG of IT-ISAC is now the Food and Ag-ISAC, formed to help protect one of the nation’s most critical infrastructures.

The Food and Ag-ISAC will serve as a tailored forum for food and agriculture companies to engage with leading security experts and to share cyber and physical threat intelligence, alerts, analysis, and mitigation practices.

Threat intelligence, analysis, and effective security practices will help food and agriculture companies detect attacks, respond to incidents, and share indicators so they can better protect themselves and manage risks to their companies and the sector.

The IT-ISAC originally established the Food and Agriculture Special Interest Group (SIG) in 2013 to help what was then a small number of member companies in the industry protect their enterprise. 

Continuing as the Food and Ag-ISAC recognizes the growth of the community, the capabilities developed, and the members’ commitment to securing not only their enterprise but the sector as a whole. 

Learn more at Food and Ag-ISAC

Previous articleMexican National Sentenced to 9 Years for Smuggling Firearms into Mexico from the United States
Next articleRAND Study Finds Support for Extremism Among U.S. Military Veterans Is Similar to Public at Large
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals