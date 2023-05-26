Food and Ag-ISAC Launched to Better Protect Critical Sector

The Food and Ag SIG of IT-ISAC is now the Food and Ag-ISAC, formed to help protect one of the nation’s most critical infrastructures.

The Food and Ag-ISAC will serve as a tailored forum for food and agriculture companies to engage with leading security experts and to share cyber and physical threat intelligence, alerts, analysis, and mitigation practices.

Threat intelligence, analysis, and effective security practices will help food and agriculture companies detect attacks, respond to incidents, and share indicators so they can better protect themselves and manage risks to their companies and the sector.

The IT-ISAC originally established the Food and Agriculture Special Interest Group (SIG) in 2013 to help what was then a small number of member companies in the industry protect their enterprise.

Continuing as the Food and Ag-ISAC recognizes the growth of the community, the capabilities developed, and the members’ commitment to securing not only their enterprise but the sector as a whole.

