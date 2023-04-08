Former Acquisition Executive Receives DoD ‘Legend’ Award

Former Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Acquisition Executive Milton Lewis earned the 2022 Pricing and Contracting Legends Award during the Senior Contracting Leaders Summit March 30.

The award, established in 2013, is presented by the Office of the Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment’s Defense Pricing and Contracting branch annually to honor leaders at all levels within the Defense Department’s acquisition and contracting community who embody inspirational leadership and mentorship in execution of their duties.

Lewis is a retired member of the Senior Executive Service and was the first acquisition executive in DLA Land and Maritime’s history. He was unable to attend the presentation, and current DLA Land and Maritime Acquisition Executive Mark Brown accepted the award on his behalf.

