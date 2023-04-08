49.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 7, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Former Acquisition Executive Receives DoD ‘Legend’ Award

The award, established in 2013, is presented by the Office of the Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment’s Defense Pricing and Contracting branch annually.

By Homeland Security Today
(DLA)

Former Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Acquisition Executive Milton Lewis earned the 2022 Pricing and Contracting Legends Award during the Senior Contracting Leaders Summit March 30.

The award, established in 2013, is presented by the Office of the Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment’s Defense Pricing and Contracting branch annually to honor leaders at all levels within the Defense Department’s acquisition and contracting community who embody inspirational leadership and mentorship in execution of their duties.

Lewis is a retired member of the Senior Executive Service and was the first acquisition executive in DLA Land and Maritime’s history. He was unable to attend the presentation, and current DLA Land and Maritime Acquisition Executive Mark Brown accepted the award on his behalf.

Read more at DLA

Previous articleBehavioral Risk Management in the Contemporary Workplace
Next articleTearline Project Manager Named NGA Liaison to OSINT Foundation
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals