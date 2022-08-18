Former CISA Chief Strategist Joshua Corman Joins Claroty

Claroty has appointed Joshua Corman as vice president of cyber safety strategy. With decades of cybersecurity experience across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, Corman will lead Claroty’s cyber safety efforts by engaging with government partners on public policy development, supporting Claroty’s product and vertical strategy, and industry-specific education efforts across critical infrastructure sectors.

Most recently, Corman served as chief strategist of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)’s COVID Task Force. Hired under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, he advised on CISA’s integrated industry engagement efforts supporting the COVID response, provided cybersecurity expertise on healthcare infrastructure, and supported the agency’s control systems and life safety initiatives.

Outside of Claroty, Corman will continue his work as a founder of I Am the Cavalry, a grassroots organization focused on the intersection of digital security, public safety, and human life.

“Much of the cybersecurity industry is focused on creating highly advanced solutions that are fantastic for multi-billion dollar enterprises but unfortunately out of reach for the smaller, under-resourced organizations, many of which support some of our most basic human needs,” said Yaniv Vardi. “Securing critical infrastructure is ultimately about saving lives, and in order to truly succeed at this we need to meet organizations where they are, no matter their cyber maturity level. No one understands this better than Josh does, and no one is more dedicated to leveraging the power of cybersecurity for the public good. It’s an honor and a privilege to have not just one of the most skilled professionals in the industry, but also one of the most empathic and caring cyber thinkers I’ve met, join our team.”

Prior to CISA, Corman was SVP and chief security officer at PTC, where he drove security and safety throughout the PTC and Industrial IoT innovation solutions, accelerating cyber safety maturity across safety critical IoT industries. Previously, he served as director of the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative, working at the nexus of geopolitics, technology, and security to provide practical and relevant solutions to cyber safety challenges. He also served as a member of the Congressional Task Force for Healthcare Industry Cybersecurity. Earlier in his career, Josh held enterprise security leadership roles at Sonatype, Akamai, IBM and the 451 Group.

“Our dependence on connected technology in areas affecting public safety, human life, and national security is growing much faster than our ability to secure it. We’ve seen successful compromises of the water we drink, the food we put on our table, timely access to medical care, the energy sources that power our cars and homes,” said Corman. “To protect these baseline functions of society and uphold public confidence in them, we need to put out the cyber ‘fires’ that are actively raging and implement preventative measures that will keep us safe several years down the line. I look forward to continuing my pursuit of these critical objectives at Claroty, both for the organizations that rely on our technology and for the common good.”

Read the announcement at Claroty